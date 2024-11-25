COMSTECH, Gourmet Announces Industrial Internship Program
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 07:19 PM
The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in collaboration with Gourmet Industries, has announced the COMSTECH-Gourmet Industrial Internship Program for its first batch in January 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in collaboration with Gourmet Industries, has announced the COMSTECH-Gourmet Industrial Internship Program for its first batch in January 2025.
This program aims to promote innovation, research, and skill development across various industrial sectors, offering participants practical training and exposure to advanced technologies and industrial processes.
According to COMSTECH, the internship is open to applicants from OIC member countries holding a BS/BSc or MS/MSc in relevant fields and under the age of 40.
Hosted by Gourmet Industries, the largest food processing complex in Pakistan, the program offers 10 internships lasting four weeks. The selected candidates will receive accommodation, meals, and return economy-class air travel.
The objective of the COMSTECH-Gourmet Industrial Internship Program is to foster innovation and research and development (R&D) across diverse industrial sectors, including food processing, engineering, plant operations, recycling, and so forth.
This program aims to provide interns with hands-on experience and exposure to cutting-edge technologies and methodologies, thereby enhancing their practical skills and theoretical knowledge.
By engaging in real-world projects, interns will contribute to the advancement of industrial processes and the development of sustainable solutions, ultimately driving technological innovation and improving operational efficiencies in the fields of human nutrition and value addition.
The program focuses on key areas including food industry operations such as bakery, dairy, and beverages, plant utilities, recycling through innovative RPET methodologies, shrink-wrap production, sugar mill logistics, and media training in journalism and broadcasting. Participants will gain hands-on experience in supply chain management, production processes, and sustainability practices.
This initiative underscores COMSTECH’s mission to empower youth in OIC nations and advance technological development for socio-economic progress.
The applicants must complete the application form and upload the requested documents (CV, Research Proposal, etc.) at: (https://form.jotform.com/243101366016444) till November 30. The applicants can contact [email protected] for further information.
Recent Stories
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests
PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..
Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin rally stutters
ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 bn
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agenda: Aleem Khan11 seconds ago
-
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD9 minutes ago
-
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests9 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer12 minutes ago
-
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval Chief12 minutes ago
-
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi12 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive against HIV & AIDS launched in Quetta32 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP hold workshop on strengthening Dispute Resolution Councils in Mardan Division32 minutes ago
-
PTI misleading youth through hallow slogans of change: PPP32 minutes ago
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit to Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Patron-in-Chief PFVA appointed as Member PCSIR32 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister takes notice of female teacher's murder, Culprit arrested32 minutes ago