Open Menu

COMSTECH, Gourmet Announces Industrial Internship Program

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 07:19 PM

COMSTECH, Gourmet announces Industrial Internship Program

The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in collaboration with Gourmet Industries, has announced the COMSTECH-Gourmet Industrial Internship Program for its first batch in January 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in collaboration with Gourmet Industries, has announced the COMSTECH-Gourmet Industrial Internship Program for its first batch in January 2025.

This program aims to promote innovation, research, and skill development across various industrial sectors, offering participants practical training and exposure to advanced technologies and industrial processes.

According to COMSTECH, the internship is open to applicants from OIC member countries holding a BS/BSc or MS/MSc in relevant fields and under the age of 40.

Hosted by Gourmet Industries, the largest food processing complex in Pakistan, the program offers 10 internships lasting four weeks. The selected candidates will receive accommodation, meals, and return economy-class air travel.

The objective of the COMSTECH-Gourmet Industrial Internship Program is to foster innovation and research and development (R&D) across diverse industrial sectors, including food processing, engineering, plant operations, recycling, and so forth.

This program aims to provide interns with hands-on experience and exposure to cutting-edge technologies and methodologies, thereby enhancing their practical skills and theoretical knowledge.

By engaging in real-world projects, interns will contribute to the advancement of industrial processes and the development of sustainable solutions, ultimately driving technological innovation and improving operational efficiencies in the fields of human nutrition and value addition.

The program focuses on key areas including food industry operations such as bakery, dairy, and beverages, plant utilities, recycling through innovative RPET methodologies, shrink-wrap production, sugar mill logistics, and media training in journalism and broadcasting. Participants will gain hands-on experience in supply chain management, production processes, and sustainability practices.

This initiative underscores COMSTECH’s mission to empower youth in OIC nations and advance technological development for socio-economic progress.

The applicants must complete the application form and upload the requested documents (CV, Research Proposal, etc.) at: (https://form.jotform.com/243101366016444) till November 30. The applicants can contact [email protected] for further information.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress January November Media From Industry OIC

Recent Stories

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Bela ..

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..

11 seconds ago
 Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: P ..

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

9 minutes ago
 District admin introduces designated days for LTV ..

District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

9 minutes ago
 PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to at ..

PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors

13 seconds ago
 DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

12 minutes ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

12 minutes ago
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority ..

Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi

12 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

14 seconds ago
 Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on ..

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..

1 hour ago
 Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin ra ..

Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin rally stutters

3 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 bn

3 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan