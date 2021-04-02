UrduPoint.com
COMSTECH Holds Int'l Conference On Biodiversity

Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:54 PM

COMSTECH on Friday organized an International Conference on Biodiversity to share information regarding preparation for the 15 meeting of the parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), to be held in Kunming, China this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ):COMSTECH on Friday organized an International Conference on Biodiversity to share information regarding preparation for the 15 meeting of the parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), to be held in Kunming, China this year.

The conference was held under the patronage of Prince El Hassan bin Talal, founding patron of the Islamic World Academy of Science (IAS), IAS and COMSTECH.

Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary while presenting the welcome address said this event was focused on bringing various stakeholders on board in the OIC region for a unified view at the int'l biodiversity conference.

Dr. Choudhary said lives of our evolutionary siblings depended on conserving biodiversity.

He emphasized the need to respect all creations of Allah SWT, to live and prosper. He lamented that biodiversity was dropping everywhere at an alarming pace and the impact of biodiversity loss has already crossed nature's limits of resilience.

He informed that within the OIC region, biodiversity was threatened from fast expanding limits of northern deserts in sub-Saharan and tropical Africa and Middle East as well as West Africa.

Whereas in the East, sea level rise is impeding the limits of terrestrial biosphere of Island and deltaic countries. Glaciers are melting in central Asia, and in northern Afghanistan and Pakistan.

All these factors are causing tremendous loss of biodiversity and thus loss of ecosystem services.

Dr. Choudhary said the human animal interactions due to deforestation, urbanization, increasing footprint human activities, exotic eating habits were the key causes of zoonotic diseases, including the current COVID19 pandemic.

