COMSTECH hosts reception in honour of Ethiopian Envoy

Coordinator General of COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has hosted a reception to honour Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula for his remarkable efforts to cultivate strong bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan

The reception was attended by Senator Mushahid Hussain, DG Africa Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto and other notables including parliamentarians, government officials, diplomatic corps, civil society and media persons.

A special ceremony was also held at COMSTECH to highlight and appreciate the initiatives taken by Jemal Beker Abdula in last one year to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse areas.

Addressing the ceremony, the ambassador expressed gratitude to the COMSTECH coordinator general for acknowledging his efforts and role in connecting the people of the two countries.

He also thanked the Government of Pakistan, the business community, media and civil society for extending unwavering support to him in implementing the needful initiatives for bringing the two big nations more close.

The ambassador appreciated the genuine warmth and hospitality extended to him by the Pakistani people during his one-year stay in the country.

“Traveling through cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, I witnessed diverse cultures, yet a common thread of hospitality tied this nation together,” he stressed.

He said the Embassy of Ethiopia in Pakistan had recently celebrated its first anniversary, marking a successful period of strengthening bilateral ties.

“One of my Primary endeavors was to bridge the gap between the people of Pakistan and Ethiopia. I focused my efforts on fostering connections, particularly through Ethiopian Airlines, a carrier that I believe holds the potential to transform Africa-Pakistan relations in general and Ethiopia-Pakistan ties, specifically.”

He said meaningful interactions between Pakistani and Ethiopian entrepreneurs had been made possible through other initiatives like organizing business and trade delegations for the two countries that fostered mutual understanding and cooperation.

The historical and religious ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan, symbolized by figures like King Nejashi and Bilal Habeshi, had fostered deep respect and affection between the two nations, he said, adding “this shared heritage has contributed significantly to the enduring bond between our people.”

“With the positive momentum gained in the past year and the commitment from both sides, I am confident that Ethiopia and Pakistan are on the path to a closer relationship, rooted in the eternal values of brotherhood and love,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, the Coordinator General of COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary lauded the role of ambassador in connecting Pakistan with the whole of Africa through the Ethiopian Airlines.

He said his organization looked forward to enhance cooperation with Ethiopia in areas science, technology.