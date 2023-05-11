UrduPoint.com

COMSTECH, Ibadat Int'l University Sign MoU To Strengthen Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 07:40 PM

The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Ibadat International University, Islamabad have agreed to promote and strengthen cooperation by providing a platform for collaborative activities in the relevant fields of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Ibadat International University, Islamabad have agreed to promote and strengthen cooperation by providing a platform for collaborative activities in the relevant fields of mutual interest.

The Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the Rector of the Ibadat International University, Prof. Dr. Syed Amir Gilani, in that regard, have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at COMSTECH Secretariat, a press release on Thursday said.

Under this MoU both institutions will development and implement joint educational and scientific programs in the field of science, technology and innovation.

They will collaborate in organizing national and international events, such as workshops, conferences, symposia, seminars, exhibitions, training course.

The Ibadat international university will join COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) as Associate Member and will register at OIC Technology and Innovation Portal.

Ibadat International University will be able to get benefit from the COMSTECH Distinguished Scholars Programme.

COMSTECH will arrange visits of distinguished scholars to Ibadat International University to deliver lectures, short courses, conduct workshops, and training courses along with the placement of students, academic and scientific personnel as well.

COMSTECH will help Ibadat University in developing faculty through sabbatical visits and will provide training and consultation for the establishment of Science Park.

COMSTECH will develop a programme in association with Ibadat International University through which young researchers/students from OIC Member Countries particularly from Africa will visit Ibadat International University to conduct research for 6-12 months' duration.

