COMSTECH, Ida Rieu Schools launch Special Teachers’ Training Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) COMSTECH and lda Rieu Schools for the Blind and Deaf have launched a Special Teacher’s Training Program here Friday. The program is offering a dedicated three months training to special teachers by experts in this field.

Special Education Teachers from all OlC member states can benefit from this program.

The program was discussed and agreed by Ms. Nadira Panjwani, HI, SI and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, (Mustafa (PBUH) Prize Laureate, H.I, S.I, T.I, Coordinator General COMSTECH.

This program is open for Nationals of OIC member states and observer states with an age limit of 28-40 years.

Applicants holding teaching experience of 1-year at least/ relevant educational background will be given preference.

The training is for a period of three months. COMSTECH will provide return economy class tickets to successful international applicants and will cover their visa fee.

All research/learning/practice activities will be conducted in English. Detailed process of application is available on COMSTECH website (https://comstech.

org/comstech-ida-rieu-schools/).

lda Rieu Schools for the Blind and Deaf are schools and colleges run by the lda Rieu Welfare Association (IRWA), which came into existence in 1922 in Karachi with the vision of imparting education and training to the blind and deaf children to make them useful citizens of the community.

Their mission of IRWA is to nurture the intellectual and social skills of special children and enable them to cope with all challenges through education and training.

COMSTECH is the only OlC institution hosted by the Government of Pakistan, chaired by the President of Pakistan. COMSTECH was established in 1981.

The core mandate of COMSTECH is to strengthen cooperation among OIC member states in science and technology.

The ultimate aim is to build and nourish a scientific culture in addition to using S&T as a major contributor to socio-economic development and rapid industrialization of member countries.