COMSTECH launches PhD and Postdoc fellowships programme for displaced and refugee scientists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :TWAS-COMSTECH Science in Exile PhD and Postdoc fellowship programme for displaced and refugee scientists has been launched on Friday.

UNESCO and TWAS have partnered with COMSTECH in the UNESCO-TWAS COMSTECH Science in Exile Fellowship Programme for displaced and refugee scholars and scientists.

The programme aims to provide an opportunity to displaced and refugee scholars and scientists who have not yet found a safe and long-term host country to pursue doctoral and post-doctoral studies in Pakistan, at institutions which are members of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE), starting in 2022.

Nationals of Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan are eligible to avail this opportunity. The study fields for PhD fellowships are agricultural sciences, structural, cell and molecular biology, biological systems and organisms, medical and health sciences, neuro-sciences, chemical sciences, engineering sciences, computing and IT, astronomy, space and earth sciences, mathematical sciences, and physics. Women are encouraged to avail this opportunity.

The closing date for application is January 28, 2022.

The intending participants can send an email for further information to displacedscientists@twas.org and events@comstech.org