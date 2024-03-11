COMSTECH, LRBT Successfully Complete Cataract Eye Camp In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in partnership with the Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT) and the local community, has successfully completed a 12-day free Eye Camp in the remote area of District Muzaffargarh at Basti Merani, Mori Saharo, Tehsil Ali Pur.
The objective was to provide essential eye care services to the marginalized segments of society, raise awareness about eye health and restore vision by conducting cataract surgeries enabling individuals to regain their sight.
The committed medical team from LRBT attended to over 1,000 patients, providing them with free medicines and eyeglasses. Additionally, 188 individuals were identified for further investigation and cataract surgery.
According to the COMSTECH, the selected patients were transported from the remote locations to the LRBT Secondary Hospital in Larr, Multan.
Where, they received high-quality cataract surgeries, resulting in improved vision and enhanced quality of life. A total of 169 persons benefited from these surgical interventions.
All expenses related to the eye camp, including medicines, eyeglasses, and transportation of patients from their villages, were fully covered by COMSTECH. COMSTECH remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging science and technology for the betterment of healthcare, education, food security, and environmental protection at the grassroots level.
Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said “We are proud to have played a role in restoring sight and improving the lives of those who needed it the most".
He further mentioned that this collaborative effort exemplifies the positive impact that can be achieved through partnerships and extended his gratitude to the leadership of LRBT and its team of experts.
