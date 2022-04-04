COMSTECH offers 50 fellowships for Yemeni nationals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :COMSTECH in collaboration with Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Islamabad has launched COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme for the capacity building of Yemen scientists.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the fellowship programme was launched after a series of meeting held between the Ambassador of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi with the coordinator General of COMSTECH, Dr. Iqbal Choudhary to start this programme.

Under this programme, COMSTECH has initially announced 50 fellowships for Yemeni nationals of 1-12 month duration.

These fellowships are being offered by International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, University of Lahore and Health Service Academy, Islamabad, the official said.

The 6-12 months Research Fellowships for M.S/ Ph.D. / Postdoc Science and Technology are being offered at the ICCBS. The 1-3 months public health related courses, training or workshops are being offered at Health Service academy while the Medical technology related training courses of 1-2 months will be offered at University of Lahore.

About the eligibility, the official informed that Yemeni nationals who are Masters, PhD, Post doc degree holders or enrolled can apply for this fellowship programme. The application deadline is May 5.