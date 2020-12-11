UrduPoint.com
COMSTECH' Online Certificate Course "Basic Cell Culture Techniques" From Dec 14

COMSTECH Secretariat Islamabad in collaboration with the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Karachi will arrange an online certificate course on "Basic Cell Culture Techniques" from December 14-15

According to an official of the COMSTECH, the workshop is designed to address the interest of scientists and research scholars from different fields of biological sciences including molecular biology, biochemistry, genetics, and biotechnology.

The program includes a series of online lectures and hands-on sessions on the topics including Preparation and types of media, Maintenance of cells in culture, Cell passaging and seeding in plate Cryopreservation.

Cell culture is one of the major approaches used in cellular and molecular biology, providing an excellent model system for studying the physiology and biochemistry of living cells.

Cell culture entails to the removal of cells from an animal or plant and their successive growth in a favorable artificial environment.

The cells may be removed from the tissue directly, or they may be derived from a cell line and disaggregated by enzymatic or mechanical means before further in vitro cultivation.

The workshop will provide a solid basis for the understanding of the growth of animal/human cells, with formal lectures and laboratory exercises, the official informed.

Through integrated learning methods, utilizing hands-on training to reinforce lecture material, participants will learn the biological basis and relevance of the process of cell culture techniques.

The training program will facilitate the trainees to translate these techniques according to their specific research needs.

The resource persons will be Dr Sumbla Farooq Sheikh who works at the Institute for Virology and Epidemiology of Viral diseases, University Hospital, Tbingen University, Germany and Dr Alexander Sturzu who works at the Department of Neuroradiolgy, University Hospital, Tbingen University, Germany, the official added.

