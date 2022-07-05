UrduPoint.com

COMSTECH Organises Webinar On 'Machine Learning For Sustainable Urban Development'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

COMSTECH organises webinar on 'Machine Learning for Sustainable Urban Development'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :COMSTECH organized a webinar on "Machine Learning and Data Driven Policy Making for Sustainable Urban Development", on Tuesday.

Dr Zubair Khalid, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, Lahore University of Management Sciences delivered this webinar.

He talked about the methods of use of technology, data and machine learning to design data-driven policy making for sustainable urban development, said a press release.

He said that Pakistan was facing a grand challenge of runaway urbanization, adding that they were trying to address the challenge by using data, technology, and machine learning.

Dr Zubair added that they were looking at urban sprawl, mobility, environment and health issues. He said that developing countries did not have planned urbanization, had mobility issues to address, and there was no adequate waste management system. Air pollution was causing health problems.

They were using technology and data to make evidence based decision making to address these problems.

Along with that they were trying to address social issues of acceptability, inclusivity, equity and transparency of any intervention or policy introduced in the society for the development of sustainable urban communities, he said.

He said that their aim was to collect massive urban data by introducing openly accessible technology solutions for data collection, novel algorithms and software tool-set for data analysis to make data-driven decision making and evidence based policy design possible.

Dr Zubair said that they were working with many state and private institutions to use their data, as well as introduce and implement technology and data based policies for solving problems being faced by the urban community.

Dr Zubair Khalid is currently working as Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, and also looking after Smart Data Systems & Applications Lab, at Lahore University of Management Sciences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Lahore University Of Management Sciences

Recent Stories

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

17 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

55 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

3 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.