COMSTECH organises webinar on 'Machine Learning for Sustainable Urban Development'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :COMSTECH organized a webinar on "Machine Learning and Data Driven Policy Making for Sustainable Urban Development", on Tuesday.

Dr Zubair Khalid, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, Lahore University of Management Sciences delivered this webinar.

He talked about the methods of use of technology, data and machine learning to design data-driven policy making for sustainable urban development, said a press release.

He said that Pakistan was facing a grand challenge of runaway urbanization, adding that they were trying to address the challenge by using data, technology, and machine learning.

Dr Zubair added that they were looking at urban sprawl, mobility, environment and health issues. He said that developing countries did not have planned urbanization, had mobility issues to address, and there was no adequate waste management system. Air pollution was causing health problems.

They were using technology and data to make evidence based decision making to address these problems.

Along with that they were trying to address social issues of acceptability, inclusivity, equity and transparency of any intervention or policy introduced in the society for the development of sustainable urban communities, he said.

He said that their aim was to collect massive urban data by introducing openly accessible technology solutions for data collection, novel algorithms and software tool-set for data analysis to make data-driven decision making and evidence based policy design possible.

Dr Zubair said that they were working with many state and private institutions to use their data, as well as introduce and implement technology and data based policies for solving problems being faced by the urban community.

Dr Zubair Khalid is currently working as Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, and also looking after Smart Data Systems & Applications Lab, at Lahore University of Management Sciences.