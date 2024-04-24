COMSTECH Organizes Certificate Course On Neurology In Kampala, Uganda
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) COMSTECH in collaboration with Equator University of Science and Technology, Masaka, and Habib Medical school, Islamic University in Uganda, Kampala organized a two-day certificate course on Neurology.
The course was arranged at Islamic University in Uganda, said a news release.
Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said that in Africa, where the weight of neurological diseases is significant and often made worse by socioeconomic factors, the significance of neurology in healthcare provision is particularly crucial.
He emphasized the need for specialized knowledge and resources to confront neurological diseases effectively.
He said that this course is aimed to equip healthcare professionals with fundamental expertise and competencies in neurology.
The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Uganda, Muhammad Hassan Wazir addressed the gathering as a chief guest.
He commended the efforts of the organizers of the course on neurocritical care and said this course will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and innovation which are essential to address challenges.
He said that Pakistan and Uganda share a deep bond of friendship and cooperation.
He invited Ugandans to visit state of the art medical facilities of Pakistan and the embassy would fully facilitate your medical tourism endeavors.
Prof. Dr. Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, Rector, Islamic University in Uganda commended the efforts of the Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary in organizing the important course at the Islamic University of Uganda.
He urged the participants of the course to make strong networking with the relevant experts for future knowledge and expertise exchange.
The course was led by a world renowned Neurologist and COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Wasay. His team of experts included Prof. Dr. Foad Abd-Allah from Egypt and Prof. Dr. Dilraj Singh Sokhi from Kenya.
