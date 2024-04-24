Open Menu

COMSTECH Organizes Certificate Course On Neurology In Kampala, Uganda

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

COMSTECH organizes Certificate Course on Neurology in Kampala, Uganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) COMSTECH in collaboration with Equator University of Science and Technology, Masaka, and Habib Medical school, Islamic University in Uganda, Kampala organized a two-day certificate course on Neurology.

The course was arranged at Islamic University in Uganda, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said that in Africa, where the weight of neurological diseases is significant and often made worse by socioeconomic factors, the significance of neurology in healthcare provision is particularly crucial.

He emphasized the need for specialized knowledge and resources to confront neurological diseases effectively.

He said that this course is aimed to equip healthcare professionals with fundamental expertise and competencies in neurology.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Uganda, Muhammad Hassan Wazir addressed the gathering as a chief guest.

He commended the efforts of the organizers of the course on neurocritical care and said this course will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and innovation which are essential to address challenges.

He said that Pakistan and Uganda share a deep bond of friendship and cooperation.

He invited Ugandans to visit state of the art medical facilities of Pakistan and the embassy would fully facilitate your medical tourism endeavors.

Prof. Dr. Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, Rector, Islamic University in Uganda commended the efforts of the Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary in organizing the important course at the Islamic University of Uganda.

He urged the participants of the course to make strong networking with the relevant experts for future knowledge and expertise exchange.

The course was led by a world renowned Neurologist and COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Wasay. His team of experts included Prof. Dr. Foad Abd-Allah from Egypt and Prof. Dr. Dilraj Singh Sokhi from Kenya.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Technology Exchange Egypt Visit Masaka Kampala Kenya Uganda From Share Weight

Recent Stories

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

57 minutes ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

2 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

4 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

18 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

18 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

22 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan