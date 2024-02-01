Open Menu

COMSTECH Organizes Kazakhstan Alumni Forum Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 09:41 PM

COMSTECH organized 4th meeting of Kazakhstan Alumni Forum on Thursday at COMSTECH Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) COMSTECH organized 4th meeting of Kazakhstan Alumni Forum on Thursday at COMSTECH Secretariat.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH said that the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin is one of the best in his cadre and he is behind the formation of Kazakhstan Alumni Forum.

He introduced the experts invited to deliver the lectures. Prof. Choudhary said that the leadership of Kazakhstan is playing very important role in the world affairs. He appreciated the role of Kazakhstan it played for the COMSTECH.

He said that Kazakhstan have high ranking world class institution. Prof. Choudhary said that each one of us has a story of love and affection with Kazakhstan. Prof. Choudhary appreciated the biosecurity and biosafety idea of the President of Kazakhstan.

Many participants shared their thoughts and suggestions. They suggested the establishment of a good language institution in Pakistan to teach Kazakh and Russian languages to the students.

They also suggested that Kazakh students should also come to Pakistan and spend 6 to 12 months in Pakistan to complete their study. They also suggested to organize seminars about the education opportunities being offered by Kazakhstan to Pakistani students, liaison between Pakistani and Kazakh relevant regulatory and education institutions, online admission and exchange of high-tech delegations between the two nations.

They appreciated the excellent education system of Kazakhstan.

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan thanked Prof. Choudhary for organizing the 4th meeting at COMSTECH.

He talked about key recent initiatives such as the establishment of Kazakh house in Lahore, starting of direct flights from Lahore to Kazakhstan and events organized recently for solidifying the relationship between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

He said the direct connection between Pakistani educational institutions and Kazakh institutions have been made possible.

He thanked the alumni for their comments and suggestions.

He suggested them to share your experience with others who are willing to study in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting Prof. Dr. Shoab Ahmed Khan and Prof. Dr. Atia-tul-Wahab delivered presentations on applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare sector, and aromatase inhibitors for breast cancer treatment respectively.

Both the presentations were highly appreciated by the participants. Forty Kazakhstan alumni registered to join the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan