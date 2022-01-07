COMSTECH organizes webinar on 'Metabolomics Gateway for Milestone Discoveries'

UrduPoint.com

COMSTECH organized a webinar on "Metabolomics Gateway for Milestone Discoveries in the Prehistoric and Post Genomic Era" on Friday, delivered online by Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ali Farag of Cairo University, Egypt

Explaining students, speaker Prof. Farag said metabolomics is the analysis of the cellular processes based on the chemical processes.

He said metabolomics is useful in food production in establishing the chemical make-up of food and quality control between different rounds of production.

Prof. Farag said it could be used in medical research to help understand the progression of diseases and to assess the impact of a person's diet and metabolism.

He also talked about functional food as well.

Prof. Farag described the history of metabolomics. He said their knowledge in science was like the ice-berg in the ocean and not the whole thing.

He said the ability to sequence the whole plant and human genomes had established that our knowledge with respect to gene function was rather limited.

The lecture provided an overview of metabolomics and discussed its complementary role within system biology.

The webinar was attended by students, researchers, scientists, and academicians from the Organizaiton of Islamic Cooperation member states.

