COMSTECH organizes workshop on Research Integrity in Clinical Trials in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A two-day International Workshop on "Research integrity in clinical trials – challenges and solutions in low and middle income countries" was organized at COMSTECH on Thursday to help devise solutions for the challenges faced in clinical trials by low and middle income countries.

The conference was organized by UEARS in collaboration with COMSTECH, Assiut University, and Granada University in Cairo, Egypt.

COMSTECH distinguished scholar Prof. Dr. Khalid Saeed Khan of Universidad de Granada, Spain was one of the conveners of the workshop.

The objective of the workshop was to help devise solutions for the challenges faced in clinical trials by low and middle income countries and to impart knowledge and training about research integrity.

The value of clinical trials depends on the quality of information produced and the relevance of the data to address public health needs.

There are many less-developed countries that do not have well-prepared medical infrastructure and little or no experience in conducting trials.

To overcome these challenges, this 2-day training and development workshop in the area of research integrity in clinical trials was organized.

The workshop spanned over two days consisting upon four sessions and 31 scientific lectures delivered by renowned experts in the field. Each day ended with general discussions. More than 40 clinicians, students and researchers from different countries attended this event.