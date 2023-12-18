COMSTECH, PASTIC sign MoU to propel Inter Library Network Resource Services

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) COMSTECH- the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation and the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards a landmark collaboration to advance scientific knowledge among OIC member states.

The MoU was signed during a ceremony held here on Monday. The MoU, signed by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General COMSTECH, and Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), signifies a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the COMSTECH Inter-Library Network Resource Services.

The signing ceremony, held at COMSTECH, was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Director General PASTIC, and senior officials from COMSTECH and PASTIC.

The event highlighted the shared vision of COMSTECH and PASTIC in fostering stronger ties within the scientific community, facilitating seamless access to resources, and ultimately contributing to the advancement of knowledge and technology across OIC member states.