COMSTECH project on food security gets funding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):The capacity building project of COMSTECH the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) on the Use of New Breeding Technologies for Food and Nutritional Security has been selected for this year's project funding under COMCEC project funding scheme.

The Economic and Commercial Cooperation Standing Committee of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (COMCEC) is one of the four Standing Committees of the OIC, which was established in 1981 and based in Ankara, Turkey.

The project envisages institutional and human resource capacity building of Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, seven OIC member states, by conducting training courses on the introduction of New Breeding Technologies in Agriculture to achieve nutritional food security.

Scientists from National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Pakistan are among leading trainers in this project.

The project was conceived and designed in close collaboration with NIBGE, Pakistan, and Nigde �mer Halisdemir University (NOHU), Turkey.

It directly helps to ensure food security and nutrition in the 7 OIC member countries while indirectly works to increase resilience of the food system in the member countries.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH congratulated Ms. Khazima, Programme Manager for leading the efforts in this inter-OIC capacity building in this critically important field.