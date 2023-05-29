COMSTECH, in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Layton Rehmatullah Benevolent Trust, successfully completed 400 cataract surgeries in the least developed country of OIC in Africa, the Republic of Chad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):COMSTECH, in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Layton Rehmatullah Benevolent Trust, successfully completed 400 cataract surgeries in the least developed country of OIC in Africa, the Republic of Chad.

This initiative aimed at addressing the urgent eye care needs of the people of N'Djamena. Over the course of eight days, a team of dedicated ophthalmologists from Pakistan organized and conducted a free Eye Camp in severe weather conditions, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of individuals.

According to COMSTECH, this camp aimed not only to provide much-needed eye surgeries but also to enhance local capacity through training and awareness campaigns.

Pakistani ophthalmologists, renowned for their expertise in the field, shared their knowledge and skills with local doctors, training them in the latest cataract surgery techniques.

In addition, post-operative examinations were conducted to ensure optimal patient recovery.

An important component of the initiative was the launch of an awareness campaign targeting youth, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures to avoid avoidable blindness.

By engaging with the younger generation, COMSTECH aims to create a sustainable impact on eye health, fostering a culture of proactive eye care.

Moving forward. COMSTECH, in collaboration with IsDB, has planned to provide a two-year specialized post-graduate training program to 16 African ophthalmologists in diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma surgery at local institutes.

This program would build a strong foundation of expertise within the African continent, further advancing eye care capabilities and ensuring long-term sustainability in the region.

The free eye camp took place at the local hospital in N'Djamena, with the gracious support of the Ministry of Health of Chad. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, the team of ophthalmologists worked tirelessly, providing high-quality eye care services to those in need.

The people of N'Djamena expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistani doctors for their selfless dedication and their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others, even in challenging conditions.

COMSTECH remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing healthcare access and improving the quality of life for communities in need.

This successful Eye Cataract Surgery Camp is a testament to the power of international collaboration and collective efforts in making a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and communities.