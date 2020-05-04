COMSTECH to arrange virtual International Seminar on COVID-19 on May 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):COMSTECH is arranging an online seminar on Covid-19 epidemiology and its ramification for wider public health and health sciences particularly for the OIC member states on May 6.

Prof. Dr Saad B. Omer will conduct the seminar and will give insights of Covid-19 epidemiology globally with prospects of vaccine development.

Prof. Saad B. Omer is the founding Director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, and a Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the Yale University, School of Medicine and Public Health, USA, said a news release.

He has conducted studies in the United States, Guatemala, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and other OIC states.

Dr Omer's research portfolio includes clinical trials to estimate efficacy and safety of maternal and/or infant influenza, pertussis, polio, measles and pneumococcal vaccines and trials to evaluate drug regimens to reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

The participants can register at http://www.comstech.org/seminar-covid-19.aspx.