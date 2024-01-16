Open Menu

COMSTECH To Hold Lecture On `Game Changing Technologies’ On Jan 18

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 09:21 PM

COMSTECH to hold lecture on `Game Changing Technologies’ on Jan 18

COMSTECH-the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation will hold a public lecture on “Game Changing Technologies” on January 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) COMSTECH-the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation will hold a public lecture on “Game Changing Technologies” on January 18.

Prof. Dr. Javaid Laghari will be the speaker of the lecture who is former Senator and Chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan (with the status of Federal Minister).

He has served in six key positions in the last over 35 years. He was the Coordinator General of COMSTECH which is the organization of OIC comprising S&T Ministers of 57 Islamic Countries.

He was also the founding President of a leading private university SZABIST, and was tenured full Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Director of Space Power Institute at SUNY Buffalo.

He has also served as Commissioner at the Ministry of Education, UAE. He is currently the President of the Forum for Dialogue and Diplomacy, Houston, TX.

The candidates seeking details of physical participation (Islamabad and Rawalpindi only) and virtual participation can visit the web link: https://comstech.

org/comstech-lecture-on-game-changing-technologies/.

The selected candidates will be notified through email; hence, applicants are required to check their emails regularly. E-certificates will be issued for complete participation.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of innovation, we find ourselves on the cusp of a new era driven by groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to revolutionize every aspect of our daily lives.

Some of these game-changing technologies include Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Robotics and Automation, and Drones While others include CRISPR and Biotechnology, and Renewable, Storage and Directed Energy Applications.

This talk will take the audience on an interesting tour of game-changing technologies that will change the future of mankind.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education UAE Visit Rawalpindi Buffalo Houston January HEC OIC

Recent Stories

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

8 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

17 minutes ago
 Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires inducti ..

Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course

12 minutes ago
 Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory ..

Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup

12 minutes ago
 National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Mu ..

National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day

6 minutes ago
 Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC ..

Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member

6 minutes ago
LESCO issues load management schedule for next two ..

LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days

6 minutes ago
 Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

3 hours ago
 164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, fiv ..

164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born ..

From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born 'role model'

6 minutes ago
 SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium

SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan