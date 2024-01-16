COMSTECH To Hold Lecture On `Game Changing Technologies’ On Jan 18
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 09:21 PM
COMSTECH-the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation will hold a public lecture on “Game Changing Technologies” on January 18
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) COMSTECH-the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation will hold a public lecture on “Game Changing Technologies” on January 18.
Prof. Dr. Javaid Laghari will be the speaker of the lecture who is former Senator and Chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan (with the status of Federal Minister).
He has served in six key positions in the last over 35 years. He was the Coordinator General of COMSTECH which is the organization of OIC comprising S&T Ministers of 57 Islamic Countries.
He was also the founding President of a leading private university SZABIST, and was tenured full Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Director of Space Power Institute at SUNY Buffalo.
He has also served as Commissioner at the Ministry of Education, UAE. He is currently the President of the Forum for Dialogue and Diplomacy, Houston, TX.
The candidates seeking details of physical participation (Islamabad and Rawalpindi only) and virtual participation can visit the web link: https://comstech.
org/comstech-lecture-on-game-changing-technologies/.
The selected candidates will be notified through email; hence, applicants are required to check their emails regularly. E-certificates will be issued for complete participation.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of innovation, we find ourselves on the cusp of a new era driven by groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to revolutionize every aspect of our daily lives.
Some of these game-changing technologies include Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Robotics and Automation, and Drones While others include CRISPR and Biotechnology, and Renewable, Storage and Directed Energy Applications.
This talk will take the audience on an interesting tour of game-changing technologies that will change the future of mankind.
Recent Stories
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day
Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member
LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan
From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born 'role model'
SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children8 minutes ago
-
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF ..17 minutes ago
-
Sindh School Education Dept to create data dashboard of out-of-school children25 minutes ago
-
Digital rights activist urges public awareness on fake news25 minutes ago
-
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in marriage case25 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests SRA associated suspect26 minutes ago
-
SAU to conduct 3 day international symposium, training workshop from Jan 1736 minutes ago
-
Cold wave continues to grip AJK, experts warn of more chilly days ahead36 minutes ago
-
Blend of tea and politics turns unique at Multani ‘Dhabas’ as mutes jump into election gossip36 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation explores collaborative opportunities during UK visit55 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Wazirabad attack accused56 minutes ago
-
IGP inspires new police recruits at passing out parade56 minutes ago