COMSTECH to hold lecture on `Game Changing Technologies’ on Jan 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) COMSTECH-the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation will hold a public lecture on “Game Changing Technologies” on January 18.

Prof. Dr. Javaid Laghari will be the speaker of the lecture who is former Senator and Chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan (with the status of Federal Minister).

He has served in six key positions in the last over 35 years. He was the Coordinator General of COMSTECH which is the organization of OIC comprising S&T Ministers of 57 Islamic Countries.

He was also the founding President of a leading private university SZABIST, and was tenured full Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Director of Space Power Institute at SUNY Buffalo.

He has also served as Commissioner at the Ministry of Education, UAE. He is currently the President of the Forum for Dialogue and Diplomacy, Houston, TX.

The candidates seeking details of physical participation (Islamabad and Rawalpindi only) and virtual participation can visit the web link: https://comstech.

org/comstech-lecture-on-game-changing-technologies/.

The selected candidates will be notified through email; hence, applicants are required to check their emails regularly. E-certificates will be issued for complete participation.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of innovation, we find ourselves on the cusp of a new era driven by groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to revolutionize every aspect of our daily lives.

Some of these game-changing technologies include Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Robotics and Automation, and Drones While others include CRISPR and Biotechnology, and Renewable, Storage and Directed Energy Applications.

This talk will take the audience on an interesting tour of game-changing technologies that will change the future of mankind.