COMSTECH To Hold World Food Day Seminar On October 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :COMSTECH (Organization of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to arrange a seminar on October 14 (Thursday) to celebrate World Food Day under the theme of "World Food Day - Our Actions Are Our Future".

The event consists of two sessions including inaugural and technical which will be arranged by COMSTECH and UK-based organizations SAWiE and UPSIGN.

World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year worldwide on October 16. This day is celebrated widely by organizations concerned with hunger and food security.

The aim to celebrate World Food Day in Pakistan is to promote knowledge and support good practices for enhancing agriculture and food production through climate-smart agriculture, conserve water, soil resources and protect biodiversity.

The technical session includes six talks from top national and international agriculture scientists and corporate leaders, which will be followed by a discussion session on the theme of "Achieving food self-sufficiency in Pakistan".

Developing resilient food systems, role of saline agriculture, micro-finance model for uplift, hidden hunger, new approaches to address food security, threats from invasive species of pests, disease and use of bio-pesticide to protect biodiversity are the themes of expert talks.

The session would conclude with the closing remarks by the Federal Minister for Food Security of Pakistan and vote of thanks by Coordinator General, COMSTECH.

