COMSTECH to organize three-day Online Certification Course on `Diagnosis of COVID-19'

COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad in collaboration with International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi will organize a three-day Online Certification Course on "Diagnosis of COVID-19; Sample Collection, RNA Extraction, PCR and Data Interpretation" from August 18-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad in collaboration with International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi will organize a three-day Online Certification Course on "Diagnosis of COVID-19; Sample Collection, RNA Extraction, PCR and Data Interpretation" from August 18-20.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused by acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has brought a state of emergency worldwide.

The first case of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Pakistan was confirmed on February 26, 2020. This pandemic has affected underdeveloped and developing countries due to lower resources in diagnostic and healthcare sectors.

The current reference test for the diagnosis of active infection by SARS-CoV-2 is a real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) assay. The need for increasing levels of testing for COVID-19 has been identified by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and by the UK government.

In this context, this workshop on the diagnostic work flow of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is being arranged, an official of COMSTECH said.

The workshop is designed to address the interest of scientists and research scholars from different fields of biological sciences including Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Biotechnology.

The programme includes a series of online lectures and hands-on sessions on the topics including sample collection from suspected patients by oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal swabs, Viral RNA extraction from the collected samples, Synthesis of complementary DNA (cDNA) and amplification of target sequences of the viral genome using real-time polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) amplification and rRT-PCR data interpretation, the official said.

The welcome address would be presented by Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary. The lecture will be delivered on "Selection and collection of appropriate clinical specimen for molecular diagnostic of viral infection" on August 18 (Tuesday) while the practical session (Sample Collection, and Virus RNA Extraction) will be also be held.

The second lecture entitled, "Current Molecular Diagnostic Assays for SARS-CoV-2 and its importance" and practical session (RT PCR) will be held on August 19 (Wednesday).

The third lecture entitled, "RNA extraction and PCR technicalities for accurate diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2" along with practical session will be held on August 20 (Thursday). The closing ceremony of the course will be held on the same day.