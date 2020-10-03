COMSTECH to train young scientists on vaccine technologies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ):COMSTECH has introduced a fellowship program on "Research and Advanced Training in Virology and Vaccine Technologies" for the young scientists belonging to the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) member states.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the fellowship program is being arranged in collaboration with the key centers of excellence in OIC countries.

The purpose of this fellowship program is to enhance the research and development capacity of promising scientists, especially those at the beginning of their research career, helping them to foster linkages for further collaboration in the field of virology and vaccine technology, an official of COMSTECH informed APP.

The young scientists can apply for this fellowship till October 31. They will spend three months at a relevant center of excellence in an OIC country, other than their own and get training.

COMSTECH has also offered internships for the technical personnel's in developing OIC countries to enable them to spend 4-6 weeks at a center of excellence/ university in OIC member states, and learn the operations, trouble shooting and related details of state-of-the-art instrumentation.

The official explained that the purpose of these fellowships is to strengthen capacity of technical manpower in the effective and optimal use of expensive and sophisticated research equipments.

Their short term visit is expected to foster links for further collaboration.� The last date for applying in these fellowships is October 31. The intended participants can contact at 92 51 9220681-3 and email:�comstech@comstech.org�;�hinahej@gmail.com�;�Khazima@comstech.org for queries.

As the pandemic of (COVID-19) unfolds its devastation, and calamities, the lack of preparedness and resilience is exposed world over.

Countries of the South, including many OIC countries, found themselves especially vulnerable, and totally dependent on selected countries for every health care need, be it diagnostic equipment, kits, ventilators or Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), the official said.

Deployment of good science and robust public policy measures are required to overcome the problem of current and future pandemics.

Considering the need of a systematic and focused program for capacity building of young scientists and technicians, COMSTECH and the key centers of excellence in OIC countries jointly come up with this innovative opportunity.