COMSTECH, University of Nizwa sign MoU to boost scientific collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the Chancellor of the University of Nizwa, Prof. Ahmed Al-Rawahi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chancellor's office in the University of Nizwa in Oman, in order to strengthen scientific collaboration.

The officials of COMSTECH, the Embassy of Pakistan in Oman, and the University of Nizwa also participated in the MoU signing ceremony. Prof. Choudhary also held a meeting with the Chancellor and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nizwa, said a message received here.

He discussed multilateral cooperation, reverse linkages and exchange of faculty, researchers and students.

Prof. Choudhary also visited the labs and different departments of the university and appreciated the highly productive role being played by the University of Nizwa in the Middle East and the Muslim world by promoting quality education.

COMSTECH and the University of Nizwa have agreed to promote and strengthen cooperation, provide a platform for collaborative activities in the relevant fields of mutual interest, and encourage mobility and cooperation such as sharing experiences and best practices, development of methodologies, and mobility of experts.

Both the institutions agreed that whenever possible and mutually beneficial, they will develop and implement joint educational and scientific programs, collaborate in organizing national and international events, such as workshops, conferences, symposia, seminars, exhibitions, training courses, place students, academic and scientific personnel in a partner university.

The University of Nizwa is offered membership in the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE), and registration in the OIC Technology and Innovation Portal.

Following the MoU, COMSTECH will develop a program in association with the University of Nizwa, through which young researchers/ students from different OIC-LDC's particularly from Africa will be able to join and conduct research at the University of Nizwa.

The University of Nizwa (UoN), was established in the Sultanate of Oman in 2004 as a faculty-governed not-for-profit private university.

The guiding philosophy of UoN has been to provide students with a high-quality education that prepares them to contribute meaningfully to the economic, artistic and aesthetic growth of the country.

COMSTECH is the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC, established by the Third Islamic Summit of OIC held at Makkah, Saudi Arabia in January 1981.

The President of Pakistan is the Chairman of COMSTECH. The core mandate of COMSTECH is to strengthen cooperation among OIC member states in science and technology for socio-economic development.