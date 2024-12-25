- Home
COMSTECH, University Of Sargodha Collaborate To Launch “Science In Exile Fellowship Program”
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) In a significant development, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, which is a member institution of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence, Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas Wednesday announced the launch of the “COMSTECH Science in Exile Fellowship Program.”
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary emphasized the pressing need for this initiative, stating, “Conflicts around the world have displaced millions of individuals, significantly disrupting research and higher education. This fellowship program aims to provide displaced and refugee scholars who have not yet secured a safe, long-term host country the opportunity to continue their research at institutions within the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence."
Through this collaborative program, applications are being invited from scholars, researchers, and scientists from conflict-affected regions, including Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.
It aims to foster academic resilience and support displaced researchers in continuing their valuable work.
The selected researchers and scholars will be provided round trip air ticket, tuition fee waiver, and on-campus accommodation.
Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas expressed his gratitude to the Coordinator General of COMSTECH for spearheading this important initiative.
He assured his full cooperation in ensuring its success, highlighting that the University of Sargodha already offers state-of-the-art hostel facilities for international students and researchers on its campus.
This partnership represents a vital step toward addressing the challenges faced by displaced scholars and advancing research and education in conflict-affected regions.
