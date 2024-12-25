Open Menu

COMSTECH, University Of Sargodha Collaborate To Launch “Science In Exile Fellowship Program”

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

COMSTECH, University of Sargodha collaborate to launch “Science in Exile Fellowship Program”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) In a significant development, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, which is a member institution of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence, Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas Wednesday announced the launch of the “COMSTECH Science in Exile Fellowship Program.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary emphasized the pressing need for this initiative, stating, “Conflicts around the world have displaced millions of individuals, significantly disrupting research and higher education. This fellowship program aims to provide displaced and refugee scholars who have not yet secured a safe, long-term host country the opportunity to continue their research at institutions within the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence."

Through this collaborative program, applications are being invited from scholars, researchers, and scientists from conflict-affected regions, including Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

It aims to foster academic resilience and support displaced researchers in continuing their valuable work.

The selected researchers and scholars will be provided round trip air ticket, tuition fee waiver, and on-campus accommodation.

Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas expressed his gratitude to the Coordinator General of COMSTECH for spearheading this important initiative.

He assured his full cooperation in ensuring its success, highlighting that the University of Sargodha already offers state-of-the-art hostel facilities for international students and researchers on its campus.

This partnership represents a vital step toward addressing the challenges faced by displaced scholars and advancing research and education in conflict-affected regions.

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan World Syria Palestine Education Yemen Sudan Lebanon University Of Sargodha From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

51 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

2 hours ago
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

2 hours ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

3 hours ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan