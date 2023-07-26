COMSTECH, UoS sign MoU for scientific cooperation

To implement joint educational and scientific programs, COMSTECH and University of Sargodha (UoS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):To implement joint educational and scientific programs, COMSTECH and University of Sargodha (UoS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by the Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the Vice Chancellor of UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. The officials of COMSTECH and the university were also present in the signing ceremony.

The two sides agreed to develop and implement joint educational and scientific programs in the fields of science, technology and innovation and collaborate in joint organization of international events, such as workshops, conferences, symposia, seminars, exhibitions, and training courses.

COMSTECH will offer associate membership of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence to the University of Sargodha and the registration in the OIC technology and innovation portal.

The UoS will benefit by arranging the visits of distinguished scholars to the university under COMSTECH distinguished scholars program.

COMSTECH will provide support in placement of students, academics and scientific personnel at the UoS along with international academic exchanges.

COMSTECH will develop a program in association with the university through which students from OIC states will conduct research in different fields of science, technology and innovation at UoS.

Both the institutions will jointly work on the faculty development, imparting training and consultation for the establishment of a science park at the UoS, and launching of a technician training program.

The University of Sargodha is a major public sector university in Punjab, started its journey in 1929 with the establishment of De'Montmorency College, later renamed as Government College Sargodha, and was awarded the university charter in 2002.

COMSTECH is the OIC ministerial standing committee on scientific and technological cooperation, established in Makkah by the third Islamic Summit in 1981.

COMSTECH works to strengthen cooperation among OIC member states in science and technology and undertake follow-up-actions for implementation of the resolutions of the OIC.