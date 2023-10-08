Open Menu

COMSTECH Urged To Start Programs For Iranian Women Scientists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary in a meeting with the first lady of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mrs. Jamileh Alamolhoda reiterated his commitment to design new programs to give more opportunities to Iranian women to excel in the field of science and technology.

In the meeting held in Isfahan on Sunday, Prof. Choudhary briefed the first lady about COMSTECH activities, programs and joint collaborative programs with the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation of Iran.

Prof. Choudhary also informed that he had signed several MoUs with the top universities and scientific organizations of Iran.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Jamileh Alamolhoda urged COMSTECH to initiate joint training programs for Iranian women scientists.

Prof. Choudhary reiterated his commitment to work together with the Iranian universities and organizations.

He assured to design new programs where the women would be given more opportunities.

He also informed her that COMSTECH had already started special programs and research fellowships for women scientists in different fields that were open for everyone .

