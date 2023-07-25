COMSTECH works closely with partners for promotion of responsible science: Dr. Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday said that COMSTECH was working closely with international partners for the promotion of responsible science in the OIC countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday said that COMSTECH was working closely with international partners for the promotion of responsible science in the OIC countries.

He was speaking at an international seminar on 'Integrity in Biomedical Research' at COMSTECH. The proceedings of International Workshop on Integrity in Biomedical Research were also launched on the occasion.

Dr Iqbal said today's launching of the proceedings of the international workshop on integrity in biomedical research organized last year in Cairo was the continuation of the plan.

He emphasized the importance of integrity in biomedical research and stressed the authenticity and transparency of the entire research process right from the beginning of the research to the publication of the results. He also asked over 150 participants to observe the highest ethical principles in their scientific research.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Saeed Khan, distinguished scholar and investigator of University of Granada, Spain, quoted many examples of the retraction of the research and emphasized the need for integrity and transparency in biomedical research.

The keynote address was delivered online by Prof. Dr. Yacoub Khalaf, President of Universal Egyptian Assisted Reproductive Technology Summit (UEARS) activities and co-convener of Cairo consensus group on research integrity, United Kingdom.

He talked on the research integrity from Islamic perspective, and highlighted the challenges to address and the opportunities to tap.

Counsellor of Egyptian Embassy in Islamabad Amr Abdallah Morsy ongratulated COMSTECH and its partner organizations for organizing an international workshop on integrity in biomedical research in Cairo last year and in the series organizing an international seminar on the same topic today in Islamabad.

He thanked the participating experts in both events and stressed the need for integrity and transparency in any research work in the field of biomedical research.

He also appreciated the consistent efforts of COMSTECH for the promotion of science and technology capacity in Muslim world.

The seminar and launching ceremony was attended by more than 80 participants online from around the OIC region and about 50 participants from the field of biomedical attended the event in-person at COMSTECH.