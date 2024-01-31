COMSTECH’s training course in Histopathology kicks off on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Five-day extensive training course in histopathology kicked off on Wednesday at Benadir University in Mogadishu under the auspices of COMSTECH and Benadir University in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary through his online delivered welcome remarks said, “I congratulate the rector of Benadir University for taking the lead in organizing the first event of COMSTECH in your institution”.

He said that in Africa, histopathology assumes particular significance due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, tropical illnesses, and other emerging health challenges.

He said that the accurate diagnosis of conditions, ranging from infectious diseases to cancers, is essential for effective healthcare management.

Prof. Choudhary mentioned that the availability of trained histopathologists in the African region is rather limited.

There is a pressing need for investment in the capacity building of histopathologists to build local expertise.

Prof. Choudhary said that the world-renowned histopathologist and COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar, Prof. Dr. Shahid Pervez is leading this comprehensive training course of histopathology for the capacity building of Histopathologists of Somalia and Africa.

He said that his team includes Dr. Nasiruddin, Associate Professor of Histopathology, and Dr. Zeeshan Uddin, Assistant Professor and consultant Histopathologist, at the Aga Khan University, Karachi, Pakistan.

He expressed confidence that the participants of this 5-day training course will benefit immensely from these experts.

The inaugural session was also addressed by the Rector, Prof. Dr. Mohamed Mohamud Hassan, and the Dean, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Mohamud Ali, of Benadir University.

Prof. Hassan thanked COMSTECH for organizing this very important training course and said that this event marks an important milestone in our pursuit of excellence in medical education, training and research.

The Rector said that the knowledge of histopathology is key in the field of diagnosis of diseases.

Prof. Shahid Pervez said that without histopathology, medicine is blind.

He said that histopathology is very crucial in the diagnosis of lab tests.

He emphasized that the role of histopathology solely depends on the skills and knowledge of the practitioners, which can only be achieved through learning and continuous reading.

About 100 practitioners of histopathology and allied fields are participating in the training course physically.