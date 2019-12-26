Con man nabbed for minting patients money in Lahore General Hospital

Administration and Security of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) took action and nabbed a con man who was minting money from patients by telling him a doctor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Administration and Security of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) took action and nabbed a con man who was minting money from patients by telling him a doctor

The security men chased him and handed over to Kot Lakhpat Police for further action.

According to available information, an attendant of a patient informed the hospital administration that a person in the garb of a doctor is getting cash from patients in the name of different laboratory tests.

Taking action, the security persons caught him at the main gate of the LGH from where he was trying to flee away.

He told his name Muhammad Asad and was resident of Tehsil Sadiq Abad of District Rahim Yar Khan.

Director Security Dr. Rana Muhammad Shafique handed over this con man to the Police of Kot Lakhpat while further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and MS LGH appreciated the security persons and lauded their efforts for taking action.