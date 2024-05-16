Open Menu

Con Man Posing As Doctor Nabbed At LGH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Con Man posing as doctor nabbed at LGH

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) security team apprehended a man impersonating a doctor on Thursday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) security team apprehended a man impersonating a doctor on Thursday morning.

According to an LGH spokesman, security personnel stopped the suspect who introduced himself as Dr. Haroon Mansoor. Upon being asked for identification, the individual panicked, and it was discovered he possessed a fake doctor's stamp.

The security supervisor quickly alerted the hospital administration. Following instructions from Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain, the con man, Haroon Mansoor, was handed over to the police.

The Kot Lakhpat police station has registered a case and commenced an investigation into the incident.

In response to this event, Dr. Hussain urged patients and their families to report any suspicious individuals to the duty Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) or police immediately, to ensure such fraudulent activities are swiftly addressed.

Additionally, the LGH security team will launch a special campaign against beggars within the hospital starting Friday. Dr. Hussain stated that individuals causing disturbances to patients and their families will be dealt with by law enforcement.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Doctor Man Event From

Recent Stories

Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a ca ..

Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south

8 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 ve ..

CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors

8 minutes ago
 Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad

Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
 VC visits examination centers

VC visits examination centers

8 minutes ago
 Full commission meeting of SPSC held

Full commission meeting of SPSC held

8 minutes ago
 Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Bl ..

Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..

13 minutes ago
Textile unit imposed fine

Textile unit imposed fine

13 minutes ago
 PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum projec ..

PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault

10 minutes ago
 Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5

Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5

10 minutes ago
 Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's frie ..

Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget

10 minutes ago
 IG Motorway takes significant steps to address ove ..

IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue

10 minutes ago
 Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan