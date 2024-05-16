Con Man posing as doctor nabbed at LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) security team apprehended a man impersonating a doctor on Thursday morning.

According to an LGH spokesman, security personnel stopped the suspect who introduced himself as Dr. Haroon Mansoor. Upon being asked for identification, the individual panicked, and it was discovered he possessed a fake doctor's stamp.

The security supervisor quickly alerted the hospital administration. Following instructions from Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain, the con man, Haroon Mansoor, was handed over to the police.

The Kot Lakhpat police station has registered a case and commenced an investigation into the incident.

In response to this event, Dr. Hussain urged patients and their families to report any suspicious individuals to the duty Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) or police immediately, to ensure such fraudulent activities are swiftly addressed.

Additionally, the LGH security team will launch a special campaign against beggars within the hospital starting Friday. Dr. Hussain stated that individuals causing disturbances to patients and their families will be dealt with by law enforcement.