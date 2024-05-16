Con Man Posing As Doctor Nabbed At LGH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) security team apprehended a man impersonating a doctor on Thursday morning
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) security team apprehended a man impersonating a doctor on Thursday morning.
According to an LGH spokesman, security personnel stopped the suspect who introduced himself as Dr. Haroon Mansoor. Upon being asked for identification, the individual panicked, and it was discovered he possessed a fake doctor's stamp.
The security supervisor quickly alerted the hospital administration. Following instructions from Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain, the con man, Haroon Mansoor, was handed over to the police.
The Kot Lakhpat police station has registered a case and commenced an investigation into the incident.
In response to this event, Dr. Hussain urged patients and their families to report any suspicious individuals to the duty Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) or police immediately, to ensure such fraudulent activities are swiftly addressed.
Additionally, the LGH security team will launch a special campaign against beggars within the hospital starting Friday. Dr. Hussain stated that individuals causing disturbances to patients and their families will be dealt with by law enforcement.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors8 minutes ago
-
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers8 minutes ago
-
Full commission meeting of SPSC held8 minutes ago
-
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault10 minutes ago
-
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 510 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget10 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits GSM protection dam7 minutes ago
-
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills18 minutes ago
-
PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green18 minutes ago
-
China’s high quality development model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Zaidong7 minutes ago