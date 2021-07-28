UrduPoint.com
"Concede, Not Confront, Defeat In AJK Polls", Sarwar Asks Opposition

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that the opposition parties should concede defeat in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections 2021 and give up path of confrontation.

Talking to Provincial Minister Communication and Works Sardar Asif Nakai at the Governor's House here, he said the opposition should accept the AJK election results as the people had voted for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and rejected the confrontational politics of the opposition.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government was not wary of the threats to protest by the opposition, adding that no one could pressurize Prime Minister Imran Khan with such calls. He said the PTI government was ready to face the opponents on all fronts.

"The government cannot be intimidated by threats of protests and sit-ins in the Federal capital", he said, adding that the opposition parties should indulge in constructive politics instead of politics of confrontation.

The Governor Punjab said the people had given PTI a mandate to rule for five years, stressing that the the general elections would be held on time in 2023.

On electoral reforms, he said the government's decision to introduce electoral reforms was governed by its desire make elections fair and transparent, but the opposition was pursuing a policy of stubbornness and ego on this issue.

He said the opposition would tacitly support rigging by opposing electronic voting, adding that if opposition wanted transparent elections then it should support government in the passage of electoral reforms.

He urged the opposition should change its policy and support the government in making the electoral process transparent in the larger national interest.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always taken bold decisions in national interest, adding that the electoral reforms was one of them.

He said development projects had been started by the PTI government without discrimination and the country was becoming stronger and prosperous in every field, adding that the government was taking practical steps to provide best education and health facilities to the general public.

