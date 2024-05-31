Concentrated Efforts On To Douse Fire At Osakai, Badwan And Ghazo Mountains: Admin
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district administration of Dir Lower, in its report on fire eruptions at three separate places of the district, on Friday said that severe fire emergency erupted at Osakai, Badwan, and Ghazo Mountains near Chackdara that necessitated immediate firefighting efforts.
The fire, which started on May 28, quickly escalated beyond human control due to the challenging terrain and weather conditions, prompting the need for aerial firefighting assistance. The District Emergency Officer Dir Lower and Malakand supervised the whole operation.
Upon the outbreak of the fire, the firefighting operations commenced promptly. Given the severity of the situation, the District Administration sought assistance from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for helicopter support to extinguish the fire.
Around 5:00 a.m. the following morning, a team of 40 rescuers from Dir Lower, along with 30 rescuers from District Malakand were deployed for a fire extinguishing operation. Additionally, 18 rescuers from District Swat joined the operation.
The helicopter provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also joined the operation and began firefighting procedures at around 12:00 p.
m. Despite several attempts, the effectiveness of aerial water trips was limited due to thick smog, hindering visibility.
Despite challenges, ground firefighting efforts persisted throughout the day, involving 90 rescuers, forest officials, levies, FC and the local community. However, the fire remained uncontrollable. With darkness setting in, the operation was paused for safety reasons the other night.
The firefighting operation resumed at 5:30 am on Friday with a comprehensive team comprising of 65 Rescuers from Rescue 1122 from Dir Lower (40 Rescuers) and Malakand (25 Rescuers), forestry & wildlife officials, FC, levies, Civil Defense volunteers, and members of the local community.
The district administration said the fire emergency at Osakai, Badwan and Ghazo Mountains presented a significant challenge, requiring coordinated efforts from multiple agencies and communities. Despite initial setbacks, the commitment to controlling the fire remains steadfast, with a focus on resuming operations at the earliest opportunity.
It hoped that soon with concentrated efforts, the fire erupted at these locations would be doused soon.
