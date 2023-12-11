Concept of book bank being introduced in schools to meet shortage of books: Edu Minister

Sindh Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain on Monday said that the concept of a book bank is being introduced in schools to meet the shortage of books

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain on Monday said that the concept of a book bank is being introduced in schools to meet the shortage of books.

She expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference along with the Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmad Shah at the Sindh Assembly Committee Room here.

Secretary School Education Shireen Narejo, Secretary College Education Sadaf Anees Shaikh, Secretary Information Sindh Nadeemur Rehman Memon and others were also present.

Rana Hussain said that after the recruitment of teachers in Sindh, the problem of shortage of teachers has been solved, which has helped in the restoration of educational activities in schools in remote areas.

She said that the curriculum is being worked on in Sindh and our curriculum is better than other provinces with positive feedback from UNICEF.

Sindh Minister Rana Hussain said that she is proud to be a teacher, and she has worked as a teacher in the Education department.

She said that we have devised a teachers' license policy while online attendance system has also been introduced apart from biometric attendance to ensure teacher attendance.

On this occasion, the Caretaker Information Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the performance of every department of the government should be highlighted. It is his effort that the work of the ministers and departments of the caretaker government should be made visible, he added.

When asked about the lack of books, the provincial education minister said that the books should be returned to the schools after the completion of the academic year. The concept of a book bank has to be introduced in schools, Sindh Education Foundation has started work in this regard, she added.

Rana Hussain said that funds have been released to meet the missing facilities in schools.

She said that our priority is also the rehabilitation of flood-affected schools, in this regard we have the support of international organizations.

On this occasion, Education Secretary Shireen Narejoo said that funds for the repair of over 9,000 flood-affected schools have been released and work on them is underway. Repair work of over 5,000 schools is near completion, she said.