QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :PPP Balochistan leader Engineer Hadi Askari on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the great thinker and philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and said that Iqbal gave a message of peace and brotherhood through his poetry. "The concept of Pakistan is the result of Allama Iqbal's thought".

In his message in connection with the Iqbal Day, he said we pay tribute to the poet of the East, the great thinker and the great person who dreamed of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that now it is our responsibility to make the country strong by following the teachings of Allama Iqbal and play our role in the development of the country.

He said that Allama Iqbal through his poetry and philosophy awakened a revolutionary enthusiasm for the establishment of Pakistan among the Muslims of the subcontinent.

"In order to make Pakistan a strong and stable economy in the region, the nation needs to adopt the same enthusiasm and work even now", he said.

PPP leader said that only by implementing the principles of Allama Iqbal, Pakistan can be taken on the path of sustainable development.

We need to expose our young generation to the thoughts and ideas of Allama Iqbal as much as possible so that the youth can play their useful role to put Pakistan on the path of rapid economic development with a new spirit, he added.