'Concept paper' of new projects of Islamia University approved in online meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

An online meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member Science and Technology, the Ministry of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives which cleared the concept paper of the development projects proposed by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur amounting to Rs. 4.5 billion

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :An online meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member Science and Technology, the Ministry of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives which cleared the concept paper of the development projects proposed by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur amounting to Rs. 4.5 billion.

According to spokesman of the university, Shahzad Ahmad, the project envisages establishing a sub-campus of the University at Ahmadpur East, strengthening of Bahawalnagar sub-campus and establishing the Mechanical Engineering Department, Institute of Physics and Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Chairman Department of Physics Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Director Planning and Development IUB Afzaal Ahmad, and Additional Director Planning and Development IUB Shaji ur Rehman.