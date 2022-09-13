Concern expressed over deteriorating health of APHC leader Yasin Attai in jail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained APHC leader Muhammad Yasin Attai in Indian police custody.

The APHC leader is currently lodged in Sopore police station where he has been suffering from serious ailment for the past 15 days, said a press release here.

The JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the ailing leader is not provided basic health facilities by the detaining authorities.

The spokesman appealed to the United Nations and other global human rights to play their role in release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Attai from Indian jails.