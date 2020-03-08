UrduPoint.com
Concern Expressed Over IOK Women's Plight

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations on the occasion of International Women's Day have expressed concern over the plight of women of occupied Kashmir.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir said Kashmiri women had been facing Indian oppression for the last several decades. Kashmiri women have an important role in the struggle for liberation and also sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir cause, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the world knew that Indian occupation forces were using women as a weapon. Indian forces killed thousands of people or disappeared forever, affecting thousands of women who were being identified today by "half widows", he added.

Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik said, today International Women Day was observed all over the world but in occupied Kashmir women are facing many hardships, adding several women have become psychological patients.

He deplored that Kashmiri women have also been blinded by the use of pellet guns by Indian troops.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Imtiaz Wani expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri women, said that Kashmiri women had been brutalized by Indian forces. He deplored that mothers were waiting for their disappeared sons, widows and half widows were in pain.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran said the United Nations should also take notice of the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri women. He said the organisations working for women's rights all overthe world do not see women's rights in occupied Kashmir.

