Concern Over Children's Deaths At Sahiwal Hospital

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema expressed deep concern over the death of children at a Sahiwal hospital.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he stated that this tragic incident has exposed the hospital's inadequate safety measures and called for an immediate determination of those responsible for the deaths of innocent children.

He emphasized that a fire in the children’s ward, a critical area, raises serious questions about the hospital administration’s performance.

He urged the provincial health minister to visit the site personally and conduct thorough investigations. Additionally, he stressed the need for a solid strategy to prevent such incidents in the future and called on the Punjab‘s Chief Minister to audit the safety measures of hospitals across the province.

He condemned the negligence and incompetence of the hospital administration, stating that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable and that the government must take immediate action in this regard.

