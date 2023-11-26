Open Menu

Concern Over Rising Domestic Violence, Murders

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Concern over rising domestic violence, murders

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Civil society expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of domestic violence and murder cases in the district and demanded immediate action and easy access to justice for the victims.

This was stated in a joint statement issued here on Sunday by civil society and locals. They said that domestic violence was increasing in Sargodha which reflected intolerance in society and inadequate police efforts.

In this regard, the government must take concrete steps by strictly implementing the existing laws against violence and bring the accused to justice so that such incidents can be prevented, they demanded.

Muhammad Nadeem, a resident of Sargodha, said that police had to play a proactive role in resolving domestic violence incidents and murders after keeping a vigilant eye on criminal record holders.

Abdul Sami, an educationist, said that domestic violence was becoming a serious situation and district administration an police should take measures to prevent them through implementation of law, adding that there was a need to provide quick and easy justice to the victims of such incidents.

Civil society activists of Sargodha including Nouman, Waleed, Sajid and Asim have condemned the murders of Kotmomin a few days ago and demanded strict measures to prevent such incidents in future.

