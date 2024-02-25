LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, has voiced concern over the utilization of the president's office for personal vendettas and opposition agendas.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles and stated that the presidency is once again being used for undemocratic actions.

He highlighted the constitutional obligation, as per Article 91, the president is bound to convene a session of the National Assembly within the prescribed time frame on the advice of the Prime Minister. Gillani expressed dismay over the continuation of President Alvi's tenure beyond its expiry, suggesting a bias towards alternate agendas. He urged for the preservation of the presidency's sanctity, condemning any indication of bias in Arif Alvi's recent statements.