Open Menu

Concern Over 'use Of President's Office For Personal Vendettas'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Concern over 'use of president's office for personal vendettas'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, has voiced concern over the utilization of the president's office for personal vendettas and opposition agendas.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles and stated that the presidency is once again being used for undemocratic actions.

He highlighted the constitutional obligation, as per Article 91, the president is bound to convene a session of the National Assembly within the prescribed time frame on the advice of the Prime Minister. Gillani expressed dismay over the continuation of President Alvi's tenure beyond its expiry, suggesting a bias towards alternate agendas. He urged for the preservation of the presidency's sanctity, condemning any indication of bias in Arif Alvi's recent statements.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Ali Haider Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Punjab Assembly Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

9 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

20 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

20 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

23 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan