Concern rose over detention of Kashmiris in Tihar Jail

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Hundreds of innocent Kashmiris are reportedly languishing in India's notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi, held under questionable charges and facing severe health issues.

Many have been imprisoned for years for their efforts to secure their birthright of self-determination and to free their homeland from what they see as Indian occupation, according to a recent report from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Human rights organizations, including INSPAD (Institute of Peace and Development Pakistan), have appealed to the UN Secretary-General, the EU Human Rights Commissioner, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Red Crescent, and other international bodies to intervene for the safety and health of these inmates.

These appeals stress the need for urgent medical tests and treatment for Kashmiri leaders, including Farooq Ahmad Dar, who has been detained in Tihar Jail.

Farooq Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Rasool Dar and Chairman of JKLF-R, has been in Tihar Jail No.

2, with Prisoner ID No: 1042099, since June 2022.

His health has significantly deteriorated, with his hemoglobin level dropping to seven points. Despite repeated appeals and letters to higher authorities, dated 13th June 2022 and 29th December 2022, requesting a thorough medical check-up, he has not received adequate medical attention.

Dar has been experiencing severe bleeding from his mouth, according to his family.Dar has spent 26 years in detention, with continuous incarceration from June 1990 to October 2006, one year in 2008 during the Amarnath Land Row, and from 24th July 2017 to the present.

Despite three Supreme Court orders ruling that no case can be made against him, he is being held on charges of money laundering, which his family claims are fabricated.

The report calls for urgent attention to his case and immediate medical help from a reputed institution, as well as his release on health grounds.

