Concerned authorities directed to complete Rama road project timely

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Azimullah on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to timely complete Rama Road project to promote tourism and boost trade activities in the area.

Accompanied by Executive Engineer Works Department Ziaullah, the deputy commissioner paid visit to the under construction Rama Road and directed the concerned authorities for ensuring quality work on the project which would help boost tourism and economic activities.

He warned strict action would be taken against those who were found responsible for using substandard materials in the construction of the road. The deputy commissioner was also briefed about the progress and quality of work on site.