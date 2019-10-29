UrduPoint.com
Concerned Authorities To Take Notice Of Misleading Lane Marking On Kashmir Highway

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

The commuters and motorists have demanded of the authorities concerned to take serious notice of misleading lane marking on parts of the Kashmir highway, one of the capital's busiest roads that sees thousands of vehicles travel on it every day, have effectively narrowed down the fast lane

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The commuters and motorists have demanded of the authorities concerned to take serious notice of misleading lane marking on parts of the Kashmir highway, one of the capital's busiest roads that sees thousands of vehicles travel on it every day, have effectively narrowed down the fast lane.

Motorists have noticed problems at various points of the five-lane highway from Zero Point to Golra Mor, where the fast lane has been squeezed.

In the G-12 area, the fast lane is just two or three feet wide, leading speeding vehicles to merge suddenly into the neighbouring lane and posing a high risk of traffic accidents.

CDA Sources said motorists have filed complaints regarding the lane markings on the citizens' portal, while the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have also expressed concern.

The CDA, which is the custodian of the highway and responsible for lane markings, has passed the buck on to the National Highway Authority (NHA), arguing that the NHA disordered lane markings on portions of the highway while constructing the metro bus track from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport.

