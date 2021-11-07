UrduPoint.com

Concerned Authorities Turns Blind Eye Towards Ever Increasing Encroachment In Rwp

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Encroachments in Rawalpindi were creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic as the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye toward the issue.

The encroachers have set up their kiosks on footpath which were creating hurdles and miseries in smooth flow of traffic. The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said encroachments are a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi MCR official said that raids are being conducted in city markets to remove all kinds of encroachments.

Now staff concerned has also been directed to expedite the ongoing efforts being made to remove encroachments from city areas.

Special teams have been constituted to wipe out encroachments, he added.

The vendors who were found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different city roads are imposed fines with warnings.

