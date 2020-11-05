UrduPoint.com
Concerned Citizens Launch Campaign Against Beggary

Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Concerned citizens launch campaign against beggary

A group of citizens, comprising doctors, lawyers, psychologists, teachers along with public rights activists have launched a campaign to counter the menace of beggary from Karachi, with major focus on protecting child beggars from being abused and exploited by gangs of criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A group of citizens, comprising doctors, lawyers, psychologists, teachers along with public rights activists have launched a campaign to counter the menace of beggary from Karachi, with major focus on protecting child beggars from being abused and exploited by gangs of criminals.

To strengthen the initiative aimed at combating "Child Beggary" the major cause for committing series of crimes as child abduction, trafficking, molestation and forced labor, the activists have appealed to their fellow citizens not to give money to the beggars (be they disabled, aged,men, women or children) but give them cooked food and/or water.

The strategy if duly followed can stop the income (estimated to be in millions) of the criminal mafia and ultimately may further prevent or control instances of child abduction.

"Just to draw public sympathy, mutilations are deliberately inflicted upon many of the child beggars causing disfigurement and deformities," said a senior official associated with Sindh Social Welfare Department and a strong proponent of the initiative.

Talking to APP she also referred to use of many of the unassuming children as drug carriers/traffickers, reminding that her department was keen to address the situation, however, needed active involvement of committed citizens.

Fortunately it is through the platform of Konpal, an NGO working for prevention of child abuse that like minded people are coming together to turn the campaign actually meaningful.

Seriousness of the authorities towards the cause is also reflected through availability of universal access number (UAN) across the country enabling citizens to report presence of children begging on streets or accompanying an adult beggar or being carried by an adult beggar for the purpose.

With a view to attract maximum number of conscientious people and motivate them to discourage beggary activists have decided to distribute pamphlets among motorists, motor cyclists and commuters using public transport service stopping at different traffic signal.

This would be besides placing handbills inscribed with "No Money for Beggars" slogan on the windshields of parked cars.

According to them they have received a very positive response on part of traffic police department as AIG-Traffic Police has agreed to support them in due sensitization and training of the cops manning the traffic on different thoroughfares, the sites where the crime (beggary) is actually committed.

