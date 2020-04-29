UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concerned Departments Directed To Prepare For Floods In Coming Monsoon Season

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:09 PM

Concerned departments directed to prepare for floods in coming monsoon season

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has directed all the concerned department to finalize the arrangements for possible floods in coming monsoon season

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has directed all the concerned department to finalize the arrangements for possible floods in coming monsoon season.

He was presiding over a meeting of Disaster Management Authority and District Emergency board at his office here on Wednesday.

He said all the safety embankment should be repaired and prepared in case of floods.

The official said arrangements should be done for drainage of rainwater from streets and roads. He directed the buildings department to conduct a survey to identify dangerous buildings and evacuate them before rainy season would start.

He asked the Health Department to arrange adequate stock of snakebite vaccines and other necessary medicines. District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain briefed meeting about arrangements done by Rescue 1122 in wake of expected floods.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister opens field hospital, visits ..

1 minute ago

45 persons arrested over lockdown violation

1 minute ago

460 Mepco employees get regular cadre

1 minute ago

Sargodha police arrest two drug dealers

1 minute ago

Imran, Rouhani hold telephonic discussion on COVID ..

4 minutes ago

AJK reports one more positive case taking tally of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.