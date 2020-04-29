Concerned departments directed to prepare for floods in coming monsoon season

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has directed all the concerned department to finalize the arrangements for possible floods in coming monsoon season

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has directed all the concerned department to finalize the arrangements for possible floods in coming monsoon season.

He was presiding over a meeting of Disaster Management Authority and District Emergency board at his office here on Wednesday.

He said all the safety embankment should be repaired and prepared in case of floods.

The official said arrangements should be done for drainage of rainwater from streets and roads. He directed the buildings department to conduct a survey to identify dangerous buildings and evacuate them before rainy season would start.

He asked the Health Department to arrange adequate stock of snakebite vaccines and other necessary medicines. District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain briefed meeting about arrangements done by Rescue 1122 in wake of expected floods.