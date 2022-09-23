UrduPoint.com

Concerned Departments Working Together For Promotion Of Tourism

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Concerned departments working together for promotion of tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that all relevant departments of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) were working together for the promotion of tourism.

He said this while addressing inaugural ceremony of a two-day photo exhibition held here at Alhamra Arts Council on Friday.

He congratulated the Tourism Secretary and Tourism department for successful holding the exhibition and said that the department had a lot of potential and its work was improving day by day.

Raja Yasir Humayun said, "Punjab is an entry point and it has rich culture and religious tourism." He further said that the whole week was being celebrated on the theme of United Nations World Tourism Organization.

In Punjab Indus Valley and Islamic sites were not less than any tourism option in the world, he added.

He said that it was vision of the Punjab government that maximum efforts should be made for the promotion of tourism.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said, "This exhibition is showing the interest of youth in our culture and heritage." He appreciated the work of the students of universities and photographers.

It is pertinent to mention here that TDCP ceremonies in connection with World Tourism Day started from Friday.

In a two-day exhibition, almost 100 pictures were on display. TDCP held photography competition in different cities under 'Rethinking Heritage Tourism Through Lens' and best pictures were made part of this exhibition.

In collaboration with Archaeology Directorate, students of four different universities had been working on different heritage sites and documentaries, pencil sketches and calligraphy work was also put on display.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Government Of Punjab Punjab All From Best UNWTO

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

49 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

4 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.