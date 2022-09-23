Concerned departments working together for promotion of tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that all relevant departments of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) were working together for the promotion of tourism.

He said this while addressing inaugural ceremony of a two-day photo exhibition held here at Alhamra Arts Council on Friday.

He congratulated the Tourism Secretary and Tourism department for successful holding the exhibition and said that the department had a lot of potential and its work was improving day by day.

Raja Yasir Humayun said, "Punjab is an entry point and it has rich culture and religious tourism." He further said that the whole week was being celebrated on the theme of United Nations World Tourism Organization.

In Punjab Indus Valley and Islamic sites were not less than any tourism option in the world, he added.

He said that it was vision of the Punjab government that maximum efforts should be made for the promotion of tourism.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said, "This exhibition is showing the interest of youth in our culture and heritage." He appreciated the work of the students of universities and photographers.

It is pertinent to mention here that TDCP ceremonies in connection with World Tourism Day started from Friday.

In a two-day exhibition, almost 100 pictures were on display. TDCP held photography competition in different cities under 'Rethinking Heritage Tourism Through Lens' and best pictures were made part of this exhibition.

In collaboration with Archaeology Directorate, students of four different universities had been working on different heritage sites and documentaries, pencil sketches and calligraphy work was also put on display.