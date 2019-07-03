Concerned Dept fails to trace missing car of US Embassy

Pakistani officials failed to trace the suspected missing car of US Embassy even after passage of one month from surfacing of this news item in national press on this count

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Pakistani officials failed to trace the suspected missing car of US Embassy even after passage of one month from surfacing of this news item in national press on this count.

.On the other side sources said that Foreign Minister stopped US Embassy from importing vehicles from the United States. This development came after news regarding missing vehicle of American Embassy was published in Daily Jinnah and Daily Morning Mail last month.Sources said the US Embassy imports hundreds of vehicles every year and out of which several are taken back by the US diplomats following completion of diplomatic missions while some vehicles are sold out in Pakistan with permission of foreign ministry.

However, some vehicles go missing suspiciously.A US embassy 2004 model Toyota Crown went missing in 2015. The documents about import of the said vehicle also disappeared with nexus of ministry of foreign affairs officials and US Embassy officials.

A letter on which the permission of the said vehicle in the name of newly appointed officer Jack Mortenson was sought was also among the missing documents.The US embassy allegedly showered Dollars on officials of protocol department of Foreign office for misplacing the documents.Aroosa Mazhar has been appointed in shipping department while another employee of US Embassy namely Sheikh Zubair was given the American Nationality.

There are reports that four more employees would be given the American nationalities for the help extended by them .It is pertinent to mention here that four years have been completed after the incident but concerned departments particularly Foreign Office and Custom department failed to trace the vehicle which is a question mark on their performance.

The missing vehicle could have modern spying equipment and be used against the country. Spokesperson US Embassy refused to give stance on this matter.