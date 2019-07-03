UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concerned Dept Fails To Trace Missing Car Of US Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Concerned Dept fails to trace missing car of US Embassy

Pakistani officials failed to trace the suspected missing car of US Embassy even after passage of one month from surfacing of this news item in national press on this count

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Pakistani officials failed to trace the suspected missing car of US Embassy even after passage of one month from surfacing of this news item in national press on this count.

.On the other side sources said that Foreign Minister stopped US Embassy from importing vehicles from the United States. This development came after news regarding missing vehicle of American Embassy was published in Daily Jinnah and Daily Morning Mail last month.Sources said the US Embassy imports hundreds of vehicles every year and out of which several are taken back by the US diplomats following completion of diplomatic missions while some vehicles are sold out in Pakistan with permission of foreign ministry.

However, some vehicles go missing suspiciously.A US embassy 2004 model Toyota Crown went missing in 2015. The documents about import of the said vehicle also disappeared with nexus of ministry of foreign affairs officials and US Embassy officials.

A letter on which the permission of the said vehicle in the name of newly appointed officer Jack Mortenson was sought was also among the missing documents.The US embassy allegedly showered Dollars on officials of protocol department of Foreign office for misplacing the documents.Aroosa Mazhar has been appointed in shipping department while another employee of US Embassy namely Sheikh Zubair was given the American Nationality.

There are reports that four more employees would be given the American nationalities for the help extended by them .It is pertinent to mention here that four years have been completed after the incident but concerned departments particularly Foreign Office and Custom department failed to trace the vehicle which is a question mark on their performance.

The missing vehicle could have modern spying equipment and be used against the country. Spokesperson US Embassy refused to give stance on this matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Import Vehicles Vehicle Car United States 2015 From Toyota Employment

Recent Stories

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

4 minutes ago

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

18 minutes ago

ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

18 minutes ago

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertibl ..

18 minutes ago

ANF arrests two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad

31 minutes ago

Russia delivers 3 Ka-32 helicopters to Turkey

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.