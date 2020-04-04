UrduPoint.com
Concerned Public Organizations Closely Monitoring COVID-19 Situation: Dr Zafar Mirza

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday said all the concerned public sector organizations were closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation to make further plans as per changing conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday said all the concerned public sector organizations were closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation to make further plans as per changing conditions.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, Dr Mirza said all Federal, provincial, civil and military organizations were fully committed to control further spread of the disease and protect the citizens from this virus.

He said working had been completed on needs and requirement of all necessary medical equipment and health professionals to combat COVID-19.

He said wrong figures and other estimates were being shared on social media on COVID-19 and asked the citizens to avoid further sharing such false information and continue trust on the government.

He said National Command and Control Centre had a crucial role at this stage and working effectively for sharing accurate information besides creating awareness among public about the disease.

Dr Mirza said manufacturers should avoid selling substandard sanitizers in the market and stressed the need to have check on this wrong practice.

He also asked the health professionals and staff to properly use protection kits.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 2,748 with 201 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Centre on Corona said on Saturday.

Sharing the data, he said total 41 deaths had been reported from the disease so far while 13 patients were still in critical condition.

He said 130 patients had been recovered while 839 cases were reported from Sindh, 1,072 from Punjab, 383 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 175 from Balochistan, 75 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 193 in Gilgit Baltistan and 11 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Dr. Mirza said four deaths had been reported during the last 24 hours while 11 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 14 from Sindh, 12 from KPK, three from GB and one from Balochistan.

He added that 65 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 30 in KPK, 17 in Balochistan, nine in GB, six in Punjab and three in ICT.

