Concerned quarters to be contacted for parking of tankers in ZOTPT: Administrator Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that KPT, DIG Traffic, Deputy Commissioner, SSP and oil marketing companies will be contacted for parking of tankers in Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal (ZOTPT)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that KPT, DIG Traffic, Deputy Commissioner, SSP and oil marketing companies will be contacted for parking of tankers in Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal (ZOTPT).

He gave these instructions to the concerned officers while presiding over the meeting related to the revenue matters of the State Department and the Terminal Department.

He said that notices and challans for payment to owners of closed shops at the Terminal should be issued.

Project Director Terminal submit file for open auction of the parking site at Yusuf Goth Bus Terminal, immediate action should be taken to recover the dues from the markets of KMC so as to speed up the recovery of the dues of KMC from these markets.

Financial Advisor Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Finance Riaz Khatri, Project Director Terminal Imran Siddiqui, Senior Director Coordination Sameera Hussain and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The Administrator Karachi taking notice of the municipal charges of KMC paid by the oil marketing companies to KPT and the proposed resolution of KMC, directed the Financial Advisor KMC to convene a meeting with the authorities of Karachi Port Trust so that these issues can be resolved as soon as possible.

A seven-member team of KMC will hold talks with KPT officials, including Finance Advisor Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Sameera Hussain, Senior Director Finance Riaz Khatri, Director Finance (R&R) Waqar Kohati, Director Finance (Planning) Mehmood Baig, Project Director ZOT Imran Siddiqui and Owais from Municipal Utility Charges Taxes.

On a briefing from the Senior Director Estate, the details of the demolition of the shops built on the drains and the current situation of collection of dues from other 10 markets of KMC the Administrator Karachi directed that immediate action should be taken in this regard to ensure the early collection of the dues of KMC from the shopkeepers in these markets.

He directed the Director Computer to print all the challans immediately while directed the Senior Director Estate to ensure immediate distribution of all the printed challans to the shopkeepers in the KMC markets.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that the fund transfer process causing delay in payment of salary and pension to the employees and pensioners of KMC should be simplified and transferred to RTGS to avoid unnecessary delay in payment of salary and pension to serving and retired employees.

He also approved Habib Bank's offer of payment of salaries and pensions to KMC employees through digitization and said that maximum facilities should be provided to KMC employees and pensioners including free debit cards, free SMS messaging services and free cheque books.