UrduPoint.com

Concerned Quarters To Be Contacted For Parking Of Tankers In ZOTPT: Administrator Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Concerned quarters to be contacted for parking of tankers in ZOTPT: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that KPT, DIG Traffic, Deputy Commissioner, SSP and oil marketing companies will be contacted for parking of tankers in Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal (ZOTPT)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that KPT, DIG Traffic, Deputy Commissioner, SSP and oil marketing companies will be contacted for parking of tankers in Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal (ZOTPT).

He gave these instructions to the concerned officers while presiding over the meeting related to the revenue matters of the State Department and the Terminal Department.

He said that notices and challans for payment to owners of closed shops at the Terminal should be issued.

Project Director Terminal submit file for open auction of the parking site at Yusuf Goth Bus Terminal, immediate action should be taken to recover the dues from the markets of KMC so as to speed up the recovery of the dues of KMC from these markets.

Financial Advisor Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Finance Riaz Khatri, Project Director Terminal Imran Siddiqui, Senior Director Coordination Sameera Hussain and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The Administrator Karachi taking notice of the municipal charges of KMC paid by the oil marketing companies to KPT and the proposed resolution of KMC, directed the Financial Advisor KMC to convene a meeting with the authorities of Karachi Port Trust so that these issues can be resolved as soon as possible.

A seven-member team of KMC will hold talks with KPT officials, including Finance Advisor Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Sameera Hussain, Senior Director Finance Riaz Khatri, Director Finance (R&R) Waqar Kohati, Director Finance (Planning) Mehmood Baig, Project Director ZOT Imran Siddiqui and Owais from Municipal Utility Charges Taxes.

On a briefing from the Senior Director Estate, the details of the demolition of the shops built on the drains and the current situation of collection of dues from other 10 markets of KMC the Administrator Karachi directed that immediate action should be taken in this regard to ensure the early collection of the dues of KMC from the shopkeepers in these markets.

He directed the Director Computer to print all the challans immediately while directed the Senior Director Estate to ensure immediate distribution of all the printed challans to the shopkeepers in the KMC markets.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that the fund transfer process causing delay in payment of salary and pension to the employees and pensioners of KMC should be simplified and transferred to RTGS to avoid unnecessary delay in payment of salary and pension to serving and retired employees.

He also approved Habib Bank's offer of payment of salaries and pensions to KMC employees through digitization and said that maximum facilities should be provided to KMC employees and pensioners including free debit cards, free SMS messaging services and free cheque books.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Oil Traffic SITE SMS Market All From Habib Bank Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

5 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

5 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

5 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

5 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

5 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.